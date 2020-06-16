MISSOULA -- The Missoula Downtown Association (MDA), kicked off the first "Downtown Pop-Up" event on Tuesday.
The "Pop-Up" will substitute the "Out-To-Lunch" and "Downtown Tonight" summer series events that were canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. The MDA said they will only allow 3 to 5 vendors in the park at a time to allow for more room for social distancing.
Downtown Missoula Partnership's Marketing and Events Director, Kristen Sackett, said she and her staff want to bring a sense of community back to Downtown Missoula, while also taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
"We just felt it was really important to make sure [that] we had something to say, [such as] 'Missoula we're still here, we're still strong, we're here to support you. Please come down if you feel comfortable.' Again, it's about community spirit and lifting everybody's spirit right now," Sackett said.
Sackett said she and her team will be sanitizing common touch-points throughout each night, including tables and bathrooms. They also want to encourage people to wear masks and social distance. Staff will be wearing masks and free masks will be provided if anyone wants one.
Missoulians can stop by the "Pop-Up" event in Caras Park every Tuesday and Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and every Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through August.