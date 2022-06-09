Press release from the City of Missoula:

The City of Missoula is launching a new Applicant Tracking System to improve the hiring process for job seekers and the Department of Human Resources. Applicants will see the new software at work beginning Monday, June 13, on the City website.

The City of Missoula joins more than 6,000 public sector agencies that have moved to cutting-edge cloud technology for talent management by partnering withNEOGOV, a market and technology leader in public sector human resources software.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Missoula as the Department of Human Resources moves to provide job applicants with an application model that is seamless, user-friendly and creates greater efficiencies across our government,” said Chief Human Resource Officer Angela Simonson.

NEOGOV’s HR software automates the hiring and onboarding process for the City. The applicant experience also improves, as interested job seekers will now see a streamlined process. Candidates will be able to create a user profile to submit applications electronically instead of manually applying for multiple job openings.

“The use of NEOGOV will advance the City of Missoula’s Strategic Plan, generating a diverse applicant pool in support of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion goals through outreach and sourcing,” Simonson said. “Recruiting has changed significantly during the pandemic, and quality software has become critical to making the most of available resources.”

NEOGOV allows applicants to apply for current vacancies or sign up for e-mail notifications for future postings. Using this technology accelerates the time to hire by centralizing the process for attracting applicants, screening them and landing a qualified hire while ensuring recruiting compliance. The new system will allow hiring managers to quickly and strategically assess the skill sets of talent pools.

Visit the City of Missoula Careers webpage at https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2882/careersto learn more about the hiring process and to view available positions