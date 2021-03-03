MISSOULA, Mont. - City of Missoula Municipal Court Judge, Kathleen Jenks announced she plans to retire at the end of 2021.
December 31 will be the end of Judge Jenks’ term, and she says she is grateful for Missoula residents' trust in electing her for the position twice.
The following is a statement form Judge Jenks from a release from the City of Missoula:
At the end of this year, I will have served as Missoula Municipal Court Judge for 10 years. The citizens of Missoula have elected me for this position twice, and I am so very grateful for their trust. The court has made tremendous changes and improvements while I have been here, but now it is time for me to move on. I will not run again in 2021. I have enjoyed my time in the court very much, and I will be ending my term with a great deal of sadness, but I am also looking forward to retirement. I am announcing my retirement early because I want to give interested candidates time to make a decision about running before the candidate filing date in
April. Mostly, I want the voters in Missoula to have the best possible candidates to choose from next fall.