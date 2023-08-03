MISSOULA, Mont- According to a press release from the City of Missoula, city officials and partners joined a select group of representatives in Washington, D.C., this past July for “Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy,” a two-day event put together by the National League of Cities in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor. The city is excited to be selected for the Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy to strengthen the climate and economic health goals that are outlined in the 2023-2026 Strategic Plan for the City.

Missoula is one of 16 cities that were selected for the Academy from a list of 250 applicants. The program was initiated by the Missoula Economic Partnership (MEP). Missoula mayor Jordan Hess, Annie Gorski (Missoula Redevelopment Agency), and Nicole Rush (MEP) were joined in D.C. by Caroline Bean, Climate Action Manager with Missoula County, and Erin Scoles, Supported Employment & Education Manager, Mountain Home Montana, a Missoula non-profit that provides shelter for young mothers who need housing and other support.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our coalition and accelerate this work. We know there’s a shortage of skilled laborers to support local infrastructure projects and the transition to clean energy in Missoula,” said MEP Deputy Director Nicole Rush. “Our coalition brings together representatives from social services, climate policy, economic development, industry, and local government to do the important work of preparing our community for a future where industry, clean energy and equity come together to build a diverse workforce.”

The Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy works with municipalities to spur innovative and scalable city-supported solutions that train workers into quality, high-demand jobs in infrastructure, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing jobs made possible by investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The year-long program connects Missoula to Department of Labor and National League of Cities staff for technical assistance tailored to Missoula’s labor force. “As we grapple with the effects of the climate crisis, we are going to have to fundamentally change our economy in the coming decades and train workers for jobs that haven’t been invented yet. The Department of Labor recognizes that cities will be at the forefront of this transformation, and I’m excited and honored that Missoula was selected for this innovative pilot program,” said City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess. “This is an important step in promoting the work of the Missoula Clean Energy Workforce Coalition which focuses on creating career pathways in the clean energy economy.” “Our goal is to connect Mountain Home moms with livable-wage careers, and to support our larger vision of empowering more women to enter Montana’s clean energy workforce,” said Caroline Bean, Missoula County’s Climate Action Manager. “If we can build a model that accommodates the numerous barriers these moms face, we’ll be benefiting everyone by reducing barriers for all workers across our state to enter the trades.”

According to the City of Missoula Current projections for Montana estimate 1,000 new openings per year for electricians, plumbers, construction supervisors. Energy auditors, weatherization contractors, and similar positions are few and far between in Missoula. Reducing barriers for individuals accessing these jobs, providing training and mentoring, and building career pathways, supports the City’s climate and energy goals. This will prepare the City to take advantage of historic infrastructure investment (est. at $650B over the next 5 years) and ensure that we have the skilled workforce necessary to build these projects.

“The moms at Mountain Home Montana are being offered the opportunity to invest in their future with clean energy jobs that are sustainable and provide a livable wage,” said Erin Scoles, Supported Employment & Education Manager at Mountain Home Montana. “The positive impact of being a part of the Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy not only provides our mom’s with secure employment, but also the entire Missoula Community".

Missoula is joined by 15 other cities – Birmingham, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Duluth, MN; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Frederick, MD; Jamestown, NY; Kokomo, IN; Lansing, MI; Monroe, NC; Newark, NJ; San Antonio, TX; Santa Fe, NM; Saint Louis, MO; Tacoma, WA; and Tempe, AZ – in the Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy. The program will run through 2024.