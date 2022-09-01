MISSOULA, Mont. - Yesterday the annual order to clean up came down from the city's services division as cars are usually parked in the area for extended periods of time. Causing filth to accumulate over time and making it hazardless for those walking and riding their bikes along the sidewalks.

The Missoula police department, city code compliance, and Poverello centers' homeless outreach team worked to find alternative suitable accommodations for those occupying those vehicles parked along those streets for the two-hour window. Something they try to do each summer before the winter rolls in and makes it harder to keep more populated streets clean and safe for everyone.

Registered owners of those vehicles were contacted and advised of the city's clean up. For those vehicles towed away it is still unknown where you can claim it. You're encouraged to reach out to city ordinance for further assistance

After the clean-up vehicles were allowed back into the area to park in designated areas. Officials also stayed in the area to connect those needing additional public resources.