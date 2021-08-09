MISSOULA, Mont. - An agreement has been made between the City of Missoula and Western Montana Mental Health to purchase the Bridge Apartments at 1205 West Broadway.
A release from the City of Missoula says the apartments were built with funds by Western for the purpose of housing people with mental illness and very low income.
The apartments reportedly no longer fit Western’s business model and have been on the market since early summer.
“One of the most effective ways to house folks is to ensure that they’re not homeless to begin with,” said Mayor John Engen, who has been vocal about preserving the building’s current use and keeping existing tenants in place. “Our agreement with Western guarantees long-term, stable housing for residents who would otherwise be exceptionally vulnerable in Missoula’s tight real-estate market.”
The city plans on purchasing the property through the Missoula Redevelopment Agency with the intention of taking care of any deferred maintenance and ensuring the building is safe and sound for residents as it seeks a partner to operate and, potentially, own the building, provided they guarantee the current use remains in place permanently
The city is paying Western’s asking price of $2.2 million for 21 apartments. The purchase is contingent on inspections, appraisal and approval by the Missoula City Council.
“We understand Western’s challenge with the Bridge,” Engen said, “and we’re not in the business of operating affordable housing, so this is really an intervention. We have the resources and time to find the right operator and long-term owner, a luxury that Western does not.”
There is a tight timeline for closing with the city’s contract with Western, and the city is working quickly with the intention of closing the transaction in the next month or so.
Because the project is funded with tax increment, residents’ property taxes will not increase because of the purchase the release said.
Proceeds from the eventual sale of the property will likely support the City’s affordable housing trust fund.