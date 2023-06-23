Stevensville community raising money for 4th of July fireworks show
Photo courtesy of the Stevensville Fire Department/Facebook

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - The Stevensville community is raising money for a Fourth of July fireworks show.

The fundraising goal is set at $10,000.

The Stevensville Fire Department said in a Facebook post donation boxes are located at the following local businesses:

  • Farmers State Bank
  • Rocky Mountain Bank
  • WBC
  • Stevi Hardware
  • CJ's Den
  • Kodiak Jax
  • Tin Can
  • Blacksmith Brewery
  • Whitetail Golf Course
  • Super 1
  • Ace Hardware
  • Cenex
  • Valley Drug
  • Frontier Cafe
  • Burnt Fork Market

Anyone hoping to make a larger donation or anyone needing a receipt may contact The Stevensville Fire Department's Facebook page, or mail their donation to Stevensville Firefighters Association, PO Box 193, Stevensville, MT 59870.

Tags

News For You