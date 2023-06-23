STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - The Stevensville community is raising money for a Fourth of July fireworks show.
The fundraising goal is set at $10,000.
The Stevensville Fire Department said in a Facebook post donation boxes are located at the following local businesses:
- Farmers State Bank
- Rocky Mountain Bank
- WBC
- Stevi Hardware
- CJ's Den
- Kodiak Jax
- Tin Can
- Blacksmith Brewery
- Whitetail Golf Course
- Super 1
- Ace Hardware
- Cenex
- Valley Drug
- Frontier Cafe
- Burnt Fork Market
Anyone hoping to make a larger donation or anyone needing a receipt may contact The Stevensville Fire Department's Facebook page, or mail their donation to Stevensville Firefighters Association, PO Box 193, Stevensville, MT 59870.
