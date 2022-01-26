MISSOULA, Mont. - A lot of people love the taste of pure maple syrup, but some people in Missoula go a step further by tapping local maple trees for syrup.
Missoula Parks and Recreation Officials are warning people that tapping trees on public land is illegal and it can also harm the tree too.
It's not only a problem in Missoula, cities nationwide are dealing with this too.
Tapping is the act of drilling a hole into the tree, inserting a drill bit with a spout on it and hooking a bucket or tubes to it which then pulls sap directly out of the tree. Then the sap is boiled down to syrup.
The City's Urban Forest Program Specialist, Marie Anderson, said they've had people tap trees in nearly all of Missoula's older park where larger maples are.
Maple trees make up about 33% of Missoula's urban forestry, but when these trees are tapped, Anderson said it takes away the tree's energy reserves.
"When the tree doesn't have enough of its resources to leaf out fully, it can't produce that canopy that we need. So, that decreases the shade, it decreases the amount of stormwater that they can uptake, it changes everything. It just lowers their potential to be effective in the built environment," she said.
Tapping happens just as the tree is coming out of dormancy. Thankfully, the City's been able to get ahead of it this year, so they haven't had any issues.
You could face a $500 fine for tapping public trees, but Anderson said, it's not illegal everywhere.
"If you want to do it in your private tree in your backyard, and you have a small tree and you want to try it go for it. It is a wound, so you are creating a wound in your trees vascular system," Anderson clarified.
Moral of the story is if you don't have your own maple tree, you'll have to settle for some store-bought maple syrup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.