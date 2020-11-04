MISSOULA -- Things are getting moved around in one department in the City of Missoula, all in an effort to promote affordable and sustainable development growth.
The City Council unanimously voted to confirm a new Director of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, Eran Pehan.
The realignment incorporates Housing and Community Development, which Pehan has served as the director of since 2016.
However, Transportation Planning, which includes the Bicycle & Pedestrian Program and Missoula in Motion, will move over to Public Works, forming Public Works and Mobility.
Mayor John Engen said that Pehan has already demonstrated her remarkable skills in her previous position.
"I believe that in this role she will be able to really help us coordinate our rules and regulations to better align with our goals for increasing housing stock for everyone in our community," Engen said.
The changes are in an effort to better handle the development pace and create better communication throughout the Department.
The realignment also includes creating functional work teams who will encourage collaboration between departments.