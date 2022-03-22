MISSOULA, Mont. - For months Missoula residents have voiced concerns about how the city's taxes are collected and distributed. So the city's Redevelopment Agency created a new tax increment finance tool to clear up any confusion.
The TIF graphic shows how tax increment can be used to incentivize new development.
The new tool lays out where the city's revenue comes from and which money goes to redevelopment projects such as improving business buildings and sidewalk upgrades.
Projects we've already seen as prime examples of this range from housing, commercial, recreational sites and more.
"We have a Sidewalk Program ongoing with district 2 and 3 all the time and have for 10 years and we're trying to complete all of those sidewalks in those districts that we can can with tax increment financing which means those property owners will have brand new sidewalks and they don't have to pay for them, that's a public benefit," said MRA Project Coordinator, Jil Dunn.
Now with a visual understanding of the operations MRA hopes it encourages more Missoulians to share their thoughts on what they want to see grow in the city.
"It's kind of a nice tool to say hey there is this money available to you but here are the needs of the community and what can we leverage. Versus if TIF wasn't here the development could come in but then there's nothing to maybe no leverage for what we want and what's important to the community," said Dunn.
The city is asking for public comment where you think development efforts should go moving forward. You can submit feedback by mail, email, or calling the city's redevelopment agency directly before the April 8th deadline.
