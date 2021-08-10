MISSOULA -- The City of Missoula's agreement with Western Montana Mental Health to purchase the Bridge Apartments comes as part of their goal to maintain affordable housing in Missoula.
The apartments are located at 1205 West Broadway Street.
The 2020 Missoula Housing Report says over 8 percent of renters are 'cost burdened' and spending 30 percent of their income on housing. So, Mayor John Engen said the City's move to purchase these apartments helps keep more from going homeless.
"We could probably use more Bridge Apartments in the same way we could use more 35-hundred square foot homes for a market buyer. We need it all," Engen said.
That's why the city continues to work to create more affordable housing in Missoula. Earlier this summer, they broke ground on two new affordable apartment complexes, the Trinity and Villagio apartments.
Mayor Engen said the Bridge Apartment purchase is just as important, if not more.
"We need to make these investments everywhere, but certainly losing housing stock, particularly housing stock that was built with public resources, goes against our philosophy of doing business and taking care of people," Engen said.
The purchase guarantees the current and future residents, have access to the housing they need.
"Those tenants who were very nervous about what was going to happen to them next, don't have to worry about it," Engen said.
He added that the only way he can see the apartments changing is if they found ways to better use the land or be a part of a larger redevelopment project.
But if that we're the case, he said finding housing for the residents would be their top priority.