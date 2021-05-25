- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — Since the pandemic hit, a family-friendly island has attracted a number of homeless people.
On Thursday, the City of Missoula plans to close off West Broadway Island due to damage to the environment from illegal camping.
The island sits between the Clark Fork River and West Broadway.
It was renovated by the City in 2019 for public use, right before the pandemic hit.
City officials blame the increase of illegal camping on capacity limits at the Poverello and the recent closure of the Emergency Winter Shelter.
Missoula’s Parks and Recreation Director, Donna Gaukler, said they don’t want anyone to be displaced.
"We feel it's critically important that we find appropriate, safe, sanitary places to camp like we were able to do through most of the pandemic, and we'll continue to do that," Gaukler said.
When the City opened the island to the public in 2019, they didn’t intend it to be used as a campsite.
"What we did acquire the land for, was to be this beautiful park, in the middle of this really busy place, as we look at growing inward and growing upward and allowing a greater population,” she said.
The City will close the island for about 6 weeks.
During the closure, they’ll get rid of noxious weeks, reduce erosion, clean off trails while adding new trails and stop illegal camping.
Missoula Police Department's Public Information Officer, Travis Welsh, said they'll be working with Parks and Rec to keep the island safe for everyone.
"We'll continue to do patrols at this park like we do at other parks, throughout the warmer months of the season when people gather and we'll be always on the lookout for public safety issues, chances to educate the public and also to violations of state and local law," Welsh said.
Once the park reopens, Gaukler said they'll have another grand opening to celebrate.
"It's all about nature, come out and enjoy. At the same time we'll be doing parallel efforts to make sure all residents in Missoula are in safe places," Gaukler said.
The clean up won't cost taxpayers any additional money. Parks and Rec will use existing mill levys to fund the project.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
