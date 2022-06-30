MISSOULA, Mont. - The Clark Fork river is currently in post flood stage but high water levels, fast currents and cold temperatures still make the river a risk.

The state of the river can cause people who are tubing or rafting to the flip over easier, and with water temperatures only at 56 degrees, hypothermia can occur.

"I think that's probably the most dangerous situation is folks that are trying to do an innertube in these kinds of flows and you get knocked off of that, it'd be pretty easy to ya know end up in a bad situation," said Ray Neckless with the National Weather Service in Missoula.

The Blackfoot river, the Bitterroot and the Flathead are all still dealing with high water levels, along with the risk of debris and logs in the water.

Rafting companies in Missoula are advising people to head to lakes and rivers to float, if they are not familiar with the area. Otherwise, stay safe, be cautious and always wear your life jacket.