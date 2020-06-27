MISSOULA - Many summer events have either been canceled or look different do to COVID-19.
The Clark Fork Market in Downtown Missoula has protocols in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The market is a tradition that locals and vendors look forward to every summer. For many vendors, selling produce is their main source of income.
Young Moua has sold produce at the market every summer since it first started. However, he was worried that he wouldn't be able to sell his vegetables this year.
”Yeah, I was concerned that we weren’t able to do it [be]cause we missed the first three weeks," Moah said. "But once we got [a] notification that we could come out and do it, there was certain regulations that we had to go through."
Clark Fork Market Manager, Kirsten Hands, said they encourage everyone to wear mask and social distance. So far, she said she's happy with what she's seen.
“They’ve been doing a great job of complying with what the health department would like to see here down at the market, and they’re supporting our vendors and it's just been, it’s just been awesome," Hands said.
She adds that the market is different his year because people can't grab breakfast or listen to live music.
“We really want people to be coming down to do their grocery shopping. This year it’s not a social event, or the event that it typically is."
Moau said business hasn't been easy.
“Business is kinda slow, it’s kinda like everyday is a rainy day, not that big of crowds,” He said.
Hands said it's been a learning curve for everyone, but added that people are finally starting to adjust.
The market is open every Saturday throughout the summer from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or you can purchase products online.