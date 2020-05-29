Clark Fork River floaters: new parking and river access guidelines

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are implementing new parking and river access guidelines for those who want to float down the Clark Fork River.
Recreationalists need to be aware of the new parking and river access guidelines along Tamarack Road and Juniper Drive near Bonner.
People aren't allowed to park along these roads except for the last quarter mile of Juniper Drive.
FWP and Missoula County worked together to create a safer place for visitors to park.
They are directing people to park and access the river in the Confluence Area of Milltown State Park.
They said the area along Tamarack Road and Juniper Drive can be dangerous because of the sharp turn and limited space. In March of 2020, the Missoula County Commissioners passed a resolution that prohibits parking along those roads.
If people don't follow the guidelines, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office will enforce them.
The Confluence area can hold up to 80 cars with overflow going onto part of Juniper Drive.
Milltown State Park Manager Michael Kustudia said visitors need to be responsible.
"All Missoulian's love their rivers, we all do. But we just have to be mindful about the impacts we have as we use them," Kustudia said.
He said the park has gates that will only be unlocked between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Entrance to the park is free for those with Montana State license plates and $8 for everyone else.