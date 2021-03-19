MISSOULA, Mont. - The Clark Fork River Market is coming back May 1 in a new temporary location.
Due to the ongoing construction of the Higgins Avenue Bridge, this year, the market will be in the city’s Cara parking lot, in front of the Missoula Carousel and Dragon Hollow.
“We are delighted that this new location gives us plenty of room to hopefully include more vendors and to easily accommodate our growing online market”, said Tami Hubbard, Clark Fork River Market Manager. “Plus, it provides easy access to two family-friendly kids’ play areas”
A release from the Clark Fork River Market says they will work closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department again this year to incorporate best-practice COVID-19 protocols to keep the market safe for customers and vendors.
The River Market will open May 1 and will run Saturdays from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm, rain or shine, through the end of October.
Hubbard said they are hoping to add more vendors to the market to provide a nice selection of goods, and that they are working to increase the number of goods available through their online market.
“The number of vendors usually increases as the growing season progresses," said Hubbard. “Independence Day weekend has typically been the time when Missoula area gardens are in full production. Customers can expect to find farm fresh produce, baked goods, meats, honey and plants and other items."
To get a copy of the regulations and to apply, you can contact the Market Manager by phone by calling at 406-880-9648 or visiting www.clarkforkmarket.com.