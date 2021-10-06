Clark Fork River water quality improvements underway

MISSOULA, Mont. - While Caras Park is closed for renovations, the Missoula Public Works & Mobility Department is teaming up with the park to also improve water quality in the Clark Fork River.
In downtown, drains take storm runoff and put it through a separator before that water goes into the Clark Fork River.
Crews will install a stormwater infiltration gallery after that separator to keep smaller materials, like oil and grease, out of the river, keeping the Clark Fork cleaner and people healthier.
This is the second phase of a project to improve water quality in the river.
It builds off the progress of the hydrodynamic separator installed in 2017.
The separator takes out larger things like debris and garbage from stormwater. The gallery addition will make water even cleaner by separating those more finite liquids that don't belong.
"We have a lot of oil, grease, sentiment, things like that, that are discharged directly into the river," Tracy Campbell, regulatory compliance manager with Missoula Public Works, said. "We need to do better. We need to clean up that water, especially as we become more urbanized, we need to make sure we're discharging water that not quite so dirty."
The project costs $881,000. It's funded by a State Revolving Fund loan, a Renewable Resource Grant, Loan Program Grant and an American Rescue Plan Act Minimum Allocation Grant.
While crews work on this project, they'll remove some trees and light posts. They plan to replace it all when the project is complete.
Constructions started this week and will wrap up in early May. The river trail will stay open through winter.