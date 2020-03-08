Driving across the Reserve Street bridge you might notice less shopping carts crowding the sidewalks, that's thanks to a group of community members who are volunteering to clean up the area.
The group is called "Lets Improve Missoula's Reserve Street" and their first goal was to get rid of the shopping carts left lying along the road.
Last month they returned over 50 carts to area businesses. The group plans on picking a different area of reserve street once a month then taking an hour to clean the space up.
"We know a lot of it is over whelming and we know if we take incremental steps and make short term goals and approaches then we can work toward a long term plan for this area" Community Activist and Organizer Kevin Davis said.
Their next event will be in April you can follow "Lets Improve Missoula's Reserve Street" on facebook for updates on when they will meet.