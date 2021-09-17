ALBERTON, Mont. - The 2015 West Fork Fish Creek fire burned nearly 12,000 acres of the historically known Great Burn area in Western Montana, destroying land and reactional access like the clearwater crossing. Now thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act funding is finally available to restore the area.
Nearly 6 years since the west fork fire burned areas surrounding fish creek road the new Clearwater Crossing bridge, is just the one of many stepping stones to restoring one of Montana's favorite recreational areas.
As the fire ran through the great burn area, recreation manager with the Lolo National Forest, Laura Johnson Boudreaux describes the fire "coming though the area really hot burning the suspension bridge where hikers, horse-back riders, and hunters use to access over 100 miles of trail."
Destroying one of the essential access points along the fish creek, like the Clearwater Crossing Bridge, recovery efforts became a priority for land officials. One of the biggest drives for this bridge was creating something that is more accessible and safer for recreationalists to get from point A to point B, in one central location.
"People would pick different spots, in whatever they were trying to do and it resulted in several different little trails that actually go into the creek in different areas, so this will funnel people to this bridge and it will reduce all that erosion," Laura said.
The work to restore the area back to its former glory has only just begun.
"We have always been hoping to do work, this is a very popular area for a long time, and of course we've put a lot of work into it already, just to maintain the trails, the campground and the horse camping, but the bridge is the start of another round of investment and work in this area, to update it and to make it more enjoyable," Laura said.
As the area undergoes extended projects for road improvements along Fish Creek Road, signage will be posted in restricted areas as the summer of 2022 near closer in time.