The Missoula City Council, County Commissioners, and Climate Smart Missoula will hold a virtual meeting Monday to consider adopting the Climate Ready Missoula Plan.
This plan has been in the making for almost two years, and in Monday's meeting officials want to know what you think about combating climate change, especially in the wake of the pandemic.
“Really it has brought it into a sharper focus. We might think that we can only handle one crisis at a time, being the pandemic that we are in, but climate change is a similar crisis." Executive Director of Climate Smart Missoula Amy Cilimburg said. "Both in the need of us having to listen to the experts and the scientist to be prepared and work across jurisdictional boundaries and to think about equity and social cohesion in our community."
The climate ready plan focuses on the adaptation of our community to changes that are already happening like longer fire seasons and more flooding.
“Just like we cant end coronavirus tomorrow climate change is an even larger and bigger issue but there are a lot of things we can do and the idea with this plan is to identify things that are already happening and strengthen those and get people involved,” Cilimburg said.
The meeting will be held Monday at 6 via video chat