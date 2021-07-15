Climate Smart Missoula asks for donations for air filters

MISSOULA, Mont. - With much of the state already experiencing smoky skies this summer, air quality experts are warning folks to get into gear for what's expected to be a long season.
One Missoula non-profit is working to ensure everyone has access to clean air.
Climate Smart Missoula is asking for donations in order to get folks air filters and box fans who may not be able to afford it.
It's part of a new partnership with the Missoula Food Bank.
The donations will go to families who are part of the Kids EmPower Pack Prgoram, which helps kids stay healthy when school isn't in session, as well as home-bound seniors who rely on delivery from the food bank.
Using the food bank is free and confidential. Clients are asked questions for statistical purposes and then can receive a pre-packed shopping cart.
The air filter program started after Climate Smart Missoula received a grant, but now interns are working on providing even more to the community through donations.
"If we can get those to the folks who need them, that is just where we need to be as a community," Amy Cilimburg, Climate Smart Missoula executive director, said. "It's really exciting to work with the food bank. How much we are able to partner and how many fans and filters we are able to get out really depends on this community."
The executive director added by giving people ways to prepare and clean their air, it can reduce their stress for what is shaping up to be a long fire season.
To donate, click here. For more resources on managing smoke in your home, click here.