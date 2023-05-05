The following is a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office

MISSOULA, Mont. - On the afternoon of May 4, Montana FWP personnel were conducting research in the Gold Creek area when they found several pieces of women’s clothing. They immediately marked the location and contacted 911 as they were aware of missing Nefataree Bartell, who was last seen in the Gold Creek area on February 21, 2023.

Missoula County Search and Rescue, who were already in the Gold Creek area searching for Bartell responded to the location where the clothing was found. Missoula County Search and Rescue located the clothing, and after a short search, they also found human remains. The clothing and remains were transported by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Coroner to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula for identification and cause of death.

Missoula County Sheriff, Jeremiah Petersen stated, “Missoula County Search and Rescue have shown great dedication and perseverance in their search efforts over the last several weeks. These folks are volunteers who give of their time, not only to conduct search and rescue missions, but to continually train to provide the highest level of service to Missoula County and surrounding areas. We also greatly appreciate the attention to detail by Montana FWP employees and their immediate conveyance of information.”

City of Missoula Police Department is leading the investigation into the disappearance of Nefataree Bartell. More information will be provided as it becomes available.