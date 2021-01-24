A Missoula staple just announced they are moving to a new location, and shares a look inside Clyde Coffee's new shop.
The sign on the front of Clyde Coffee reads "Not closing! Just moving!" and the owners are excited to announce their new location is right down the street.
"We were at 4th and Higgins and we have just moved two blocks down and we will be at 6th and Higgins when we open up," Clyde Coffee owner Glenda Bradshaw said.
The main reason for the move? They needed more space.
"We had outgrown the current foot print of Clyde and we needed more seating and we have always wanted to roast our own beans and that space just didn't accommodate either of those things," Bradshaw said.
But their new location has ample room up front, in the back, and outside.
"We will have as much outdoor seating as we had indoor seating at the old Clyde," Bradshaw said.
While there is still a lot of construction left to do, Bradshaw and her employees are looking forward to what this new space will become while staying close to their roots.
"We found this location and it was so perfect because we wanted to stay in the neighborhood and it accommodates all the things we want to do as a business and also it will be a safe spot to operate until covid is over," Bradshaw said.
Once covid is over they will still have room to grow. Plus, they are already making plans they aren't ready to share just yet.
The owners hope to open the new Clyde coffee location early this spring.