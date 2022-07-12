MISSOULA, Mont. - The Community Medical Center's emergency medical department is officially opening these doors for the newly remodeled space, all in part the hospital's 13. 4 million dollar remodel and expansion. Adding an additional 5 rooms, 18 private rooms, and opening bigger spaces for departments like pediatrics, older adults, pregnant women and people experiencing a mental health crisis and or substance abuse.

"That's some of the bread and butter of what we do so to have a space in the emergency room that is specifically designed for making it kid friendly I think is just really exciting,” said chief medical officer, Bonnie Stephens, MD.

CMC Chief Operating Officer Jim Gillhouse says this 3-year project is geared towards setting themselves up in the years to come.

"The population of Missoula and Missoula County is growing significantly especially for those 65 years and up so the need for an emergency department service is are not only going to increase this would allow us to be in a much better position to better serve the residents of Missoula County now and far into the future,” said Gillhouse.

For now department like pediatrics will move next into a new space temporarily as phase 2 gets underway.

"We'll be crunched down for a little bit and only half of what we'll ultimately be but that is so we can re do the inside of the old ED and turn it into the remainder our new ED,” said Stephens.

EMC will utilize a new temporary entrance as phase 2 construction begins on the trauma department. Which will include an allocated 911 lounge and 2 bay heated ambulance garage.

The project is expected to be complete by the spring of 2023.