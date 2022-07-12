MISSOULA, Mont. - The Community Medical Center's (CMC) emergency medical department is officially opening these doors for the newly remodeled space, all in part the hospital's $13.4 million remodel and expansion. Adding an additional 5 rooms, 18 private rooms, and opening bigger spaces for departments like pediatrics, older adults, pregnant women and people experiencing a mental health crisis and or substance abuse.

"That's some of the bread and butter of what we do so to have a space in the emergency room that is specifically designed for making it kid-friendly I think is just really exciting,” said chief medical officer, Bonnie Stephens, MD.

CMC Chief Operating Officer, Jim Gillhouse says this three-year project is geared toward setting themselves up for the years to come.

"The population of Missoula and Missoula County is growing significantly, especially for those 65 years and up. So the need for an emergency department service is not only going to increase, this would allow us to be in a much better position to better serve the residents of Missoula County now and far into the future,” said Gillhouse.

For now, departments like pediatrics will move next into a new space temporarily as phase two gets underway.

"We'll be crunched down for a little bit and only half of what we'll ultimately be but that is so we can re-do the inside of the old ED and turn it into the remainder of our new ED,” said Stephens.

EMC will utilize a new temporary entrance as phase two construction begins in the trauma department. Which will include an allocated 9-1-1 lounge and two bay heated ambulance garage.

The project is expected to be complete by the spring of 2023.