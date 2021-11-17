CMC's ER remains open during construction but patient entrance moves locations

MISSOULA, Mont. - With a $13.5M expansion and remodel underway in Missoula, the Community Medical Center's (CMC) Emergency Patient Entrance will be temporarily moved.
The ER is still open, and access to medical providers will remain the same, but patients will now have to enter through the doors to the right of the ambulance bay.
If a patient needs to be dropped off at the doors, cars can drive through the ambulance bay. The new ER will include both adult and pediatric emergency services.
CMC's Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Joe Fox, said he's excited to work within the new space.
"CMC'S always had a peds focus, but now having a dedicated space to care for patients and their families is a really important step in the right direction. I think the care will be as excellent as it has ever been, and now we have a dedicated space to make families and their children comfortable," Fox said.
Construction on the ER's new waiting room and gift shop opened for the first time today.
Officials said they hope to have all of the construction done by early 2023.