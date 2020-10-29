Coats For Kids help keep Ravalli County warm

HAMILTON - With bitter cold temperatures setting in across the state one organization is making sure that no child is cold this winter.
The Stock Farm Greater Ravalli Foundation has a goal of making sure all kids throughout the Bitterroot are warm this winter. The foundation works with every primary, middle, and high school from Darby to Florence and this year with the pandemic, they know things are hard for everyone. Right now they want to make sure staying warm is one less thing to worry about.
"We've recognized for years that there is a huge need in Ravalli County for many different things," said Deb Gabelhausen, executive director of the Stock Farm Greater Ravalli Foundation. "We want to supply kids with warm weather gear making sure they can arrive to school, go out to recess, and so they can focus on important things like learning."
The Stock Farm Greater Ravalli Foundation works closely with Columbia Sportswear and last year they provided over 1,000 cold weather items to kids from Darby to Florence.
"All of these kids, especially in middle school and the younger age, they are growing so fast," said Kaylie Beierle, a Hamilton Middle School counselor. "It's every year they need new coats and hats and boots and snow pants, and for us to be able to provide that stuff, is a huge weight off of the family's shoulders."
If you are in Ravalli County and your child or a child you know is in need of new winter gear, all they have to do is reach out to their school counselor and they will get the info necessary to make sure that child gets the winter gear they need, free of charge.
For more information or to give a monetary donation to the Stock Farm Greater Ravalli Foundation, you can check out this website.