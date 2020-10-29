Coats For Kids help keep Ravalli County warm

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY, DETERIORATING AIR QUALITY DUE TO LIGHT WINDS AND REDUCED VERTICAL MIXING. FOR THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY, VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FOR THE AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY. FOR THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. ACCORDING TO STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES, PROLONGED PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR CAN HOLD POLLUTANTS CLOSE TO THE GROUND WHERE PEOPLE LIVE AND BREATHE. CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL BURN AGENCY FOR ANY CURRENT RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&

