Cold temperatures delay downtown flower baskets

MISSOULA, Mont. - A summertime staple in downtown Missoula is delayed this year because of cold temperatures. The iconic flower baskets are typically hung around downtown the first couple weeks of May, but this week the posts are still empty.

The hope is for the baskets to return either this week or next.

It's important that temperatures stay above freezing, because these flowers cost a total of about $15,000 and one night's freeze can kill that investment.

As we wait for warmer temperatures, Montana Right Now looked at what goes into making these baskets so beautiful.

Pink Grizzly orders the flowers six months in advance, then plants the flowers in March to give them time to bloom and grow.

It takes the team about a week to figure out their different flower combinations and plant them all.

The owner, Shane Clouse, shared how it's an honor to be a part of this tradition.

“It’s a responsibility for sure to try to make something beautiful for downtown," Clouse said. "It’s also a way our work can give back to the community, because part of our mission is to spread a little bit of joy, flowers do make people happy and that makes me feel pretty good.”

A total of 110 flower baskets will hang from the Red XXX's to Hellgate High School and along the side streets downtown.

Linda McCarthy with the Downtown Missoula Partnership said it's one her favorite ways they beautify downtown.

"Flowers are fun," McCarthy said. "They’re colorful. We have all different kinds of plants in the baskets. Shane and his team at Pink Grizzly have been partners with us on this program since 2001. We’re very lucky that we’re able to support them and showcase their work in our downtown.”

Some of the flower baskets also showcase art from Missoula artist Russell Smith.

About 60 of the baskets are uniquely welded with designs from old contaminated oil barrels.

Once their hung, the flower baskets will stay up until sometime in September.

To keep your flower baskets at home as nice as the ones downtown, Clouse said to bring it inside if temperatures drop below freezing, water it everyday and give it some fertilizer once a week.