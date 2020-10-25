MISSOULA- Between Missoula reaching it’s earliest below zero temperature recorded and Potomac setting a new record Sunday, the chilly weather is not anticipated to go away.
The National Weather Service reported that the earliest below zero temperature on record in Missoula was set Sunday, with the morning low reaching -7 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature also set new records for the coldest October temperature on record and a new record low for the day.
In Potomac, -29 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded, becoming the lowest temperature measured at an official climate site anywhere in the contiguous U.S. in the season any year according to the NWS.
Even though records were set Sunday, the area is not out of the woods just yet.
The NWS is calling for a combination of a crystal clear sky, recent historically deep snow and calm wind to lead another record-breaking morning Monday, with some areas possibly being colder than Sunday morning.
Even though record amounts of snow were recorded Friday and Saturday, families were still out in Missoula enjoying the fresh snow dropped on the Garden City.
