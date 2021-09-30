MISSOULA, Mont. - If you’ve recently walked around the University of Montana, you’ve probably noticed how lively it is, and UM’s Fall Census Report gives insight into that vibrant atmosphere.
For the first time in ten years, UM increased its total enrollment by 3%, but it’s the 30% increase of new freshmen that's even more shocking.
UM officials believe new students are attracted to UM’s vibrant campus life, despite being in a pandemic, and freshman Hailie Bass agreed.
"We all kinda want to be able to socialize with other people, and here at UM, we're given all these opportunities, while still being able to maintain a six-foot distance if we need,” Bass said.
UM isn’t just bringing in new faces, they’re also keeping students on campus. Director of Strategic Communications for UM, Dave Kuntz, said the school’s retention rate is at 75.4%, an increase for the third year in a row.
"It's not only just this student recruitment effort, but our whole effort to get the students all the way through that diploma and on to the next chapter of their lives,” he said.
Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management, Mary Kreta, said they want to continue to see growth at the University.
"One of the focuses we have is to continue to get even more applications, but also help the students who were accepted realize that UM is the best place for them and help them come to campus,” Kreta said.
When it comes to the pandemic, Bass said UM isn’t giving up on creating an environment where everyone gets involved.
"They haven't really let it stop them at all. They're still keeping it a community that we can really be joined in too,” she said.