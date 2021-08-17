MISSOULA, Mont. — People who are still paying their student loans got some good news in August when the U.S. Department of Education extended a pause on federal student loan payments.
The original pause was set to expire at the end of September, but it’s been extended until Jan. 31.
Student Loan Hero researchers found that Montana's average federal and private student loan balance is 16% less than the national average, but the state has lower wages, making it more difficult to afford payments.
University of Montana graduate Jessica Lewis said she and her husband owe a combined $15,000 in student loans.
"As you add another wonderful person in your life, you add their wonderful student loans to your life and so that is like double the student loans for me and my husband,” Lewis said.
But the federal student loan payment pause also puts a pause on interest rates, something that Lewis and her husband are benefiting from.
"We're able to start paying off our student loans now. We've been blessed with both of us working, so it’s been awesome because we don't have any interest accruing on our student loans as time goes on. So, it's been great,” Lewis said.
Jordon Wallin graduated in 2019 and started paying off his student loans until the pandemic hit.
Now, he’s enjoying a break from the financial burden.
"It really helped just on the side of stress and having a little bit more money in my pocket and so I'm not looking forward to them starting back up,” Wallin said.
Wallin still budgets for his student loans to prepare for Jan. 31.
Both he and Lewis agree that getting on top of their debt is important.
"I don't want to be that person to be paying off loans for my whole working career and so I feel its super important for young people to be taking advantage, especially because January 31st is right around the corner,” Lewis said.
UM financial advisors said there are all different types of payment plans, and most schools have advisors who can help you choose which one is best for you.