UPDATE, JAN. 14 AT 8:09 PM:
A skier missing from the Lost Trail has been found deceased.
An update from the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old Colorado man was found by searchers on the Idaho side of the divide.
The Ravalli County Coroner’s Office is investigating the circumstances at the request of the Lemhi County Coroner.
More information, including the man’s name, will be released as the investigation continues and the family has the opportunity to notify friends and relatives.
“Sheriff Holton extended the thoughts and prayers of the RCSO and RCSAR to the victim's family,” the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office said. “Sheriff Holton thanked Lost Trail Ski personnel and Ravalli County Search and Rescue volunteers for their tireless efforts to find the missing man, and Two Bear Air for assisting in the recovery. Sheriff Holton also thanked RCSO Detective Scott Burlingham for piloting a thermal imaging drone in the search efforts last night.”
Previous coverage:
HAMILTON, Mont. - A search and rescue is underway for a 25-year-old Colorado man who has been missing since Thursday.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the man is missing from the Lost Trail Ski area and did not meet his ski party Thursday afternoon.
After not meeting with his party, the Lost Trail Ski Patrol began searching for the man.
Ravalli County Search and Rescue responded and searched until the early morning hours with the help of a LifeFlight helicopter and using a thermal imaging drone.
Sheriff Holton said the search resumed at daylight Friday morning, with about twenty searchers in the area today, including Ravalli County Search and Rescue, Lost Trail Ski Patrol and personnel, and members of the missing man's ski party.
Recreationists in the Lost Trail area are asked to be aware of the situation and to notify the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and/or Lost Trail Ski Patrol if they see any indication of where the man might have been.
An incident command post has been set by Search and Rescue up at Lost Trail to coordinate and receive information.
