GRANITE COUNTY, Mont. - A Colorado man was found unresponsive and pulled from Lower Rock Creek Wednesday afternoon.
Granite County Sheriff, Scott Dunkerson says the 61-year-old man was found and pulled out of the creek about three miles south of the I-90 exit by good Samaritans.
Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation efforts were successful, and the man was transported to a Missoula area hospital in critical condition.
Wednesday evening the hospital reported the man died and a Deputy Coroner was dispatched to the hospital for further investigation.
No foul play is suspected and the individual was taken to the Montana State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy Sheriff Dunkerson said.