UPDATE, JULY 23:
Another 500 acres have been burned by the Colt Fire overnight Saturday.
As of early Sunday morning, containment on the fire is still at 0% and the fire is active on all sides.
An evacuation order is in place for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake).
An evacuation warning was issued for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 25.5 and 27, and on the west side of Lake Inez, specifically those residences on Beargrass Ln. and West Lake Way.
The Red Cross shelter at the Ovando church is going on standby.
If you are evacuated due to the Colt Fire and need shelter, you can call the Red Cross at (406) 215-1514.
UPDATE, JULY 22 AT 5:00 PM:
An evacuation warning has been issued for residents on the east side of Lake Inez, specifically those residences on Beargrass Ln. and West Lake Way.
Residents are being warned that due to the possibility of rapidly changing conditions, an evacuation order may be issued with no prior warning.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not stop along Highway 83 for the safety of firefighters and first responders.
Missoula County 9-1-1 reports that the Red Cross shelter at the Ovando church is on standby due to lack of demand.
UPDATE, JULY 22 AT 10:38 AM:
Overnight, the Colt Fire has grown to about 1,000 acres as active fire behavior continues on all sides.
Predicted burning conditions anticipate the fire to continue to grow, the Montana DNRC reported.
Ground crews are continuing to perform structure protection northeast of the fire while aviation resources continue suppression efforts by cooling hotspots and slowing the fire’s rate of spread.
An Evacuation Order is still in place for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and 31(Rainy Lake to Summit Lake).
An evacuation warning has also been issued for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 15.5 and 27.
Those evacuated due to the fire can go to a Red Cross shelter that has been set up at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church in Ovando at 209 Birch St..
A Complex Incident Management Team will be in-briefed Saturday to assume command of the fire Sunday.
Multiple aviation resources including four CL-415 super scoopers,one very large air tanker, and multiple large air tankers. Fire managers are using all available tools to suppress the, for lives, homes, property.
People are being reminded to not fly drones while crews are working on a fire after a drone incursion happened in the area Friday.
It is a criminal misdemeanor in Montana to fly drones that interfere with fire suppression efforts, with a fine of up to $1,500 and the potential of being charged with firefighting costs.
According to the Montana DNRC, the following are the planned actions for Saturday:
Crews will continue working along Colt Road, clearing vegetation, and creating a stronger fuel break.
Engine crews will continue structure assessment in the Summit Lake housing area.
Incoming resources will start clearing vegetation along the Beaver Creek Rd.
Aviation resources will continue suppression efforts by cooling hotspots and slowing the fire’s rate of spread.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is donating air purifiers to daycare, nursing homes and community businesses as the fire season begins.
UPDATE, JULY 21 AT 6:00 PM:
Red Cross has been contacted and is working to secure a location for those evacuated by the Colt Fire, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE, JULY 21 AT 3:45 PM:
Residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake) have been ordered to immediately leave the area.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is reporting incident conditions present an immediate threat to people in the area.
For evacuation information, you can call 258-4636.
UPDATE, JULY 21:
An evacuation warning has been issued for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake) due to the Colt Fire.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning the conditions can change quickly and that if fire activity increases, emergency personnel may not be able to make personal notifications.
InciWeb is reporting the Colt Fire grew to about 200 acres Friday due to late afternoon fire conditions.
Crews re-engaged the fire Friday morning after having to back off due to the increased activity.
A Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered to manage the fire and will be de-briefed Saturday and take formal control of the fire Sunday.
As of Friday afternoon, the fire is not contained and is active.
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - A 15 acre fire is burning in dense timber northwest of Seeley Lake.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports the Colt Fire was detected July 18 and is burning about 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake. It was reportedly started by lightning.
At this time, the fire is on land managed by the Lolo National Forest but under Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fire protection and is currently 0% contained.
Firefighters are working the perimeter of the fire with chainsaws to create a break in fuels (saw line)and finding success with aerial resources committed to the fire.
No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place, however, the public is being told to avoid the Beaver Lake and Colt Lake areas where crews are actively working.
