Comment deadline approaching for cleanup of Missoula rail yard

MISSOULA -- A comment deadline is approaching for the cleanup of a rail yard in Missoula.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is proposing to clean up the Burlington Northern Missoula Facility (BNMF) to industrial standards.
The 42-acre rail yard sits between North 2nd Street East and the railroad tracks on the north side of Missoula.
However, elected officials argue that it should be cleaned up for residential use.
The land has acted as a rail yard since the 1880's, but recent samples of the ground water and soil show that it's covered in hazardous liquids.
The Montana Rail Link is currently operating on the land.
Through the Superfund program, the DEQ has certain requirements on how the land should be cleaned and whoever owns the land pays for the cleanup.
One factor that plays into how the land is cleaned is the anticipated and future use of the land.
The Missoula Downtown Master Plan calls for residential housing in the area, but DEQ officials said the BNMF doesn't plan to sell the land anytime soon, which is why they said, it should only be cleaned to industrial standards.
Missoula City Council member and Northside Resident, Heidi West, said that only limits how the land could be used in the future.
"I think if it's only cleaned up to a commercial level then some future owner, would have to finish cleaning it up and that cost may preclude that from ever happening," West said.
She added that the Superfund process is meant to hold someone accountable and with a city in an affordable housing crisis, it's important to do this now more than ever before.
You can email your comments to the DEQ at zachary.neudeck@mt.gov.
The deadline to comment is Sunday, May 2.
You can read the DEQ's full proposal online.