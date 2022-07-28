Commissioners consider bond for more fairground renovations

MISSOULA, Mont. - As major upgrades at the popular Missoula fairgrounds continue taking form, advocates are now pushing for the next phase.

On Thursday, county commissioners will consider putting a 20-year general obligation bond on November’s ballot.

The bond would raise $19 million, costing individual property owners $7 for every $100,000 of property value annually.

This revenue would then be used to construct an agricultural and livestock arena, add a third sheet of NHL-sized ice at Glacier Ice Rink and make site improvements, enhancing green spaces.

There currently isn’t a year-round space for 4-H and FFA, so volunteers convert the ice rink into animal display areas for the fair every summer, taking up ice space for about two months.

Gus Turner has participated in 4-H and FFA for nine years. This year he’ll be showing a steer at fair for the first time.

He shared how the temporary space comes with challenges.

“It’s not built for animals,” Gus said. “It’s solid concrete, animals slip and slide. We have to put down mats just so these steers don’t fall and break their legs. It's dangerous for sheep just for walking around here. These pens, they're built to hold an animal, but steers, if all the steers wanted to, they could pick up these cinder blocks and go, when they get out, there’s not a lot we can do.”

He added a permanent pavilion would give them room for more people to join. 4-H, FFA and hockey organizations currently limit participation because of lack of space.

The bond would also be used to enhance green spaces throughout the grounds and expand Glacier Ice Rink.

Jon Turner, Gus’ father, sits on the county’s 4-H council. He said expanding the ice and having a permanent agricultural space would help both programs grow.

“That means ice [sports] now get these buildings that they share with the ag community for basically two months a year,” Turner said. "They get year-round ice, which they really need. On the agriculture side of it, it gives us the opportunity now to do so many more things year round.”

Five million dollars of outside funding would also help fund the ice rink renovations.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The agenda and information on how to join the Teams meeting will be posted online here.