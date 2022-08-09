MISSOULA, Mont. - Partnership Health Center has put together a community care team who provide medical resources and housing support to the city's vulnerable populations.

The care team consists of one registered nurse and two housing tenancy providers who go to the authorized camping site four to five times per week, seeing between 15 and 20 patients per day.

The team recently reported over over 200 official encounters as well as multiple interactions building rapport with patients.

"The community care team is where housing meets healthcare," said Outreach Administrator Chaz Rourke. "Everyday we leave the approved camping site knowing that we helped someone in some way."

You can find more information on the Community Care Team and Partnership's other resources here.