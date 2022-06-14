MISSOULA, Mont. - This June 14 commemorates the 125th anniversary of the historical bike ride made by the all-black 25th infantry, the Buffalo Soldier Iron Riders, from Missoula to St. Louis in 1897.

This year, community members, bicyclists and historians are recognizing the anniversary with a full week of events, starting with a bike ride from Fort Missoula to downtown.

While this ride is only about five miles, the Buffalo Soldier Iron Riders rode 1,900 miles from Missoula to St. Louis to determine if bicycles could be practically used in place of horses at times.

Participant Ron Jones said these soldiers paved the way for his own career in the military and deserve to be better well-known.

“This is just one other story that hasn’t been told, that should be told, that let’s Americans know that we’ve been for a long time, we’ve made significant contributions to our country and our history through our service," Jones said. "This is just one of them.”

In addition to Tuesday morning's bike ride, the group will continue the celebration with a number of events throughout the rest of the week, including tours at Fort Missoula, a concert by the Missoula City Band, and a trip to Wallace, Idaho where a monument will be dedicated to the buffalo soldiers.

All of this will lead up to Sunday's Juneteenth celebration at Fort Missoula from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is the first year of a public Juneteenth celebration of this size in Missoula, according to Destination Missoula.

All of these events are free and open to the public, but some require registration.

For a full list of events, click here.