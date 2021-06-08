MISSOULA, Mont. - A group of generous individuals is coming together this summer to create a peaceful and relaxing outdoor space for retired Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) Trooper Wade Palmer.
Trooper Palmer medically retired in 2020 after being critically injured in the line of duty during a shooting in March 2019.
According to MHP, a retired Ravalli County Sheriff created a low-maintenance outdoor design for the family that includes blossoming flowers for every season, and blossoms aimed at attracting butterflies and hummingbirds.
This project is set to move forward in the middle of June, according to a Facebook post from MHP. To make this happen, the group and MHP Troopers are working with multiple local vendors.
The ultimate fundraising goal for the project is to raise a total of $10,000. Some of this cost will be taken care of by labor and material donations, but monetary donations are still needed.
If you are willing to donate any amount, contact Sarah Armijo directly at 406-396-4901 or email 406dreams@gmail.com.