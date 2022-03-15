Community input needed on Higgins Ave. Corridor Plan

MISSOULA -- If you've never walked, biked or driven on Higgins Avenue, then you've probably never been to Missoula. Higgins is a popular gateway into Downtown Missoula and City officials need your input on their plans to make the street more accessible to everyone.
The City, the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Montana Department of Transportation started studying the Higgins Ave. Corridor between Brooks and Broadway street last summer.
The goal of the study is to evaluate design options to improve safety and access for drivers, pedestrians, bikers and those riding the bus.
Through traffic evaluations and talking to residents and business owners in the area, The City's Infrastructure & Mobility Planning Manager, Aaron Wilson, said their team came up with a few ideas and now they need your feedback again.
"Really understanding what people want to see out of it is critical for making this project successful. And at the end of the day, we want people to be really be excited about changes and not feeling like it's just making their life more miserable," Wilson said.
There will be two virtual presentations on March 31 from 12 p.m. - 1p.m. and 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
On April 1, there will be an open house.
Click here to register and view the design concepts.
