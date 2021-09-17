Community invited to mud party at Fort Owen State Park

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - The Stevensville community is inviting folks to get their hands dirty at Fort Owen State Park, with a mud party Saturday.
Playing in the dirt is part of a bigger project in preserving some of Montana's oldest remnants of pioneer settlements.
Attendees will learn the art and science of making adobe brick, something that's rare in Montana, but was actually used at Fort Owen to rebuild the barracks, buildings and walks in the 1850s.
The party will start the restoration of the east barracks.
The project is possible after the Friends of Fort Owen group received a grant earlier this year.
Before they can restore them, they have to learn what's really in the bricks.
Like baking chocolate chip cookies for example, these bricks have a unique recipe of clay, sand and grass, giving them a unique light color.
Preserving the fort also preserves the greater Stevensville area's history, Margaret Gorski, president of Friends of Fort Owen, shared.
"The history here [at Fort Owen} is associated with a lot of the history that happened here [in Stevensville] that basically made us who we are and creates a sense of community here," Gorski said. "I think it's an important thing to understand and why it's important to preserve this for future generations."
On top of getting dirty, people can also learn about the science of soil, adobe bricks and historic preservation, as well as about John Owen himself.
Restoring the barracks is part of a bigger plan to get more people out at Fort Owen.
Over the last few years, volunteers and Montana State Parks have come together to revamp the park. They expanded the parking lot and started programming events like this weekend's party.
The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18. For more information, click here.