Community Medical Center Allegedly Underpaying Nurses

MISSOULA, Mont. - Community Medical Center (CMC) in Missoula is under fire for allegedly underpaying 257 nurses for the past two pay periods.
The Montana Nurses Association (MNA), which legally represents CMC nurses, sent a letter to the hospital Tuesday, urging them to correct the payment issue after receiving multiple calls from local nurses.
The issues started when CMC's payroll system, Kronos, got hacked in a nationwide ransomware attack, taking the payroll system completely offline.
But MNA's CEO Vicky Byrd, said other hospitals are handling it better than CMC.
"Other employers across the state have dealings with Kronos, they've figured it out, and their issues have not been nowhere near this severe," Byrd said.
MNA claimed the hospital still has access to nurses' timecards, but instead of doing them manually, they're paying each nurse based on their last pay period before the attack, which means some are getting underpaid, while others are getting overpaid.
"Nurses, to the best of their ability, in between some of them working night shifts, trying to take care of their family, are now trying to figure out their gross paychecks amounts, send them to me, and I have ranges from everything from 'CMC might owe me $20' and 'CMC might owe me $4,500,'" she said.
The association said in a call with CMC staff Tuesday that there wasn't a plan in place to address the situation, but Montana law requires on-time payment of all wages. So, if CMC doesn't have a plan by tomorrow, the MNA will take legal action.
"These nurses and other workers have earned every penny and we have to figure out, CMC has to figure out, how you're going to pay them," she said.
The MNA also told us today that this issue is affecting all hourly employees at CMC, not just nurses. But nurses are the only ones they legally represent.
We did reach out to CMC multiple times for comment but have yet to hear back.
