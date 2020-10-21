- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — One emergency department is making some changes to better serve Missoula’s growing and aging population.
On Wednesday, Community Medical Center broke ground on a $13.5 million dollar expansion on the ER.
They are starting with small work inside the building, before they move on to other construction.
The current ER has 12 rooms, but ER Medical Director, Dr. Nancy Trangmoe, said after the expansion, it will have 18 private rooms.
"Having the increased space and technology is going to help us care for patients the best possible way we can, in a privacy situation. Which I think is the best part of the whole project,” Trangmoe said
The project has been in the works for about a decade. The start of the project was slightly delayed due to COVID-19, but Trangmoe said that it actually helped the design process.
"It made it apparent how important [it is] having negative increased pressure rooms, having decontamination, and a HAZMAT entrance and a separate ambulance entrance,” she said.
Patients getting out of ambulance will be taken inside of a heated garage, no longer having to face the weather.
The new ER will be certified as Pediatric Prepared.
Pediatrics Hospitalist, Dr. Meeka Gandhi, said this will allow them to have more advanced care.
"For families and their kids, not having to leave the state, to get medical care is important for establishing a good support system, for getting them through these really challenging times,” Gandhi said.
The expansion will also include new trauma rooms, isolation rooms, behavioral health rooms, bariatric sensitive spaces and a 911 lounge where first responders can take a break.
Trangmoe said that although the building may be changing, patients will still be the top priority.
"Please be patient as a community, but we promise to give you the best care 24/7, 365, despite our remodel and our expansion,” Trangmoe said.
The project is funded through an investment by LifePoint Health.
They are starting out with phase 1 of four phases of construction. They plan to have construction done by early 2022.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
