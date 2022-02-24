Community Medical Hospital releases statement following lawsuit

MISSOULA, Mont. - Community Medical Center is speaking out after a group of nurses filed a class-action lawsuit against the hospital last week.
This comes after the hospital allegedly issued inaccurate paychecks to its employees.
The issues started when CMC's payroll system, Kronos, got hacked in a nationwide ransomware attack in December, taking the payroll system completely offline.
Last month, the Montana Nurses Association put the hospital under fire for allegedly underpaying 257 nurses, which goes against Montana law.
CMC recently sent ABC/FOX Montana a statement saying in part, "It is disappointing that the union has taken legal action, particularly because this issue stems from a ransomware attack with a third-party vendor."
They said they're working with an independent auditor to make sure that all employees have been fully and accurately paid all wages due. They anticipate the process will begin in the next 30 days.
Read below for CMC's full statement:
In December, we learned that the Kronos Enterprise System, our Cloud-based timekeeping platform, went down nationwide due to a ransomware issue on the national Kronos system. This situation impacted all companies and employees worldwide that utilize the Cloud-based version of this payroll system.
When this happened, our hospital implemented downtime procedures, meaning manual data entry, to ensure all Community Medical Center employees were paid for their regular hours. Every employee continued to be paid every pay cycle as we worked through this unfortunate situation. In some instances, employees were overpaid and in other instances they were underpaid – largely resulting from delayed pay premiums and differentials. We also worked individually with employees who worked additional hours beyond their regular schedule to supplement their extra earnings as quickly as possible.
When we regained access to the Kronos system in late January, our facility timekeepers begun the reconciliation process going back to the initial impacted pay period of December 11, 2021. That process was recently completed, and the final data reconciliation is now underway to address any remaining wage discrepancies.
From day one, we communicated to all employees and encouraged them to go to HR if they were concerned about their paycheck, and we performed initial, estimated reconciliations for immediate payment on an individual basis in cases of financial hardship. In an additional attempt to proactively ensure staff were paid as accurately as possible, a reconciliation was completed after the first two pay dates with any identified underpayments being made to staff. Since this process was completed, we know of no employee who has been underpaid by thousands of dollars as alleged. In fact, at this point, it appears there may be at least as many overpayments as there are underpayments, a fact that is conveniently ignored in these ongoing and disappointing allegations.
A final data reconciliation is now underway to address any remaining wage discrepancies, and we have committed to our employees to engage an independent auditor to review and validate the accuracy of this extraordinarily complex payroll reconciliation process – to ensure that all employees have been fully and accurately paid all wages due. We anticipate this process will begin in the next 30 days, based on auditor availability.
We are so appreciative of our team who has worked around the clock for the past two months to address the impact of this malicious ransomware attack on our employees. Although this criminal act was completely beyond our control, we will continue to work non-stop toward a final resolution of this matter. Ensuring our caregivers are compensated accurately for serving our patients and community is of utmost importance to us."
