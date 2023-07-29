UPDATE, JULY 29:

A community meeting regarding the Big Knife Fire is being held on Sunday, July 30 starting at 6:00 pm at the Arlee Tribal Community Center.

The fire has grown to 721 acres and currently 230 firefighters and command staff are working on it.

Staffing was increased Friday night due to forecasted high winds and low humidity that could have pushed the fire towards homes.

Local fire departments and emergency responders from nearby communities were pre-positioned in Arlee overnight, to be available for structure protection in the event the fire moved toward homes, according to the CSKT Division of Fire

Priority will be with structure protection Saturday with crews assessing homes for defensible space and setting up any needed equipment to defend homes from an oncoming fire.

The following is planned for Saturday according to the CSKT Division of Fire:

Fire crews will continue to work on fuel break preparation along the S Canal road. This break is being implemented to create a point for firefighters to engage the fire in the event the fire moves west toward homes.

Aircraft have also been used to put retardant along the southern edge to slow fire progression if it continues to move south.

Emergency vehicles will be in the area and the public should drive slowly or remain out of the area when possible.

UPDATE:

Residents near the Big Knife fire were given evacuation warnings, notifying them to be prepared to leave.

The CSKT Division of Fire says that at this time, the notices are only warnings in anticipation of shifting winds in the fire area.

Even if you did not receive a notice, you are asked to remain ready as there is always a potential to be evacuated when a wildland fire is burning in close proximity.

You can sign up for emergency alerts from Lake County here.

Local fire departments and emergency responders from Polson, Ronan, Arlee, Mission, Charlo, Polson city and Polson rural, DNRC and Lake County will be staging in Arlee tonight to be ready in the event wind pushes the fire toward homes.

In the event of an evacuation, the Red Cross is set up at the Arlee Community Center at 34086 Pow Wow Rd.

ARLEE, Mont. - Lightning has started a fire east of Arlee.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Big Knife Fire has grown to 415 acres, according to the CSKT Division of Fire.

Right now, the fire is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain and fire activity can be expected to increase.

No evacuations are in place and no structures are threatened by the fire at this time.

The Canal Road from Mountain Home Road to the Jocko Canyon is closed.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.