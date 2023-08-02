UPDATE, AUG. 2:

Starting Wednesday, Mike Behrens’ Northern Rockies Team 3 took over management of the Big Knife and Niarada fires.

A community meeting for the Big Knife, Noriada and Mill Pocket fires is planned for Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Arlee Community Center, 34086 Pow Wow Rd. in Arlee at 6:00 pm.

If you cannot make the meeting, it will be streamed live on the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page. A second community meeting will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, in Elmo with more details to come soon.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the Big Knife fire continued to be active Tuesday, burning across the Big Knife drainage to the north late in the day.

Aircraft is helping to fight the fire as conditions allow, however, visibility has hindered some air operations across the multiple fires.

Fire behavior around the Niarada Fire had decreased enough for authorities to reopen Highway 28.

Crews have been working to build firelines from safe anchor points and protect structures in the area.

Tuesday night, the Flathead Interagency Hot Shot Crew implemented successful strategic firing operations north of the highway to secure the line on the north perimeter nearest Lake Mary Ronan.

Stage 2 evacuations are in effect for a few residences around the Niarada Fire.

Residences around both fires are under Stage 1 evacuation warnings.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to be mindful of changing conditions and any new fire starts.

Those traveling on Highway 28 are being told to use extreme caution as visibility is very poor and crews and equipment are working along the road edge and fire vehicles are present.

UPDATE, JULY 29:

A community meeting regarding the Big Knife Fire is being held on Sunday, July 30 starting at 6:00 pm at the Arlee Tribal Community Center.

The fire has grown to 721 acres and currently 230 firefighters and command staff are working on it.

Staffing was increased Friday night due to forecasted high winds and low humidity that could have pushed the fire towards homes.

Local fire departments and emergency responders from nearby communities were pre-positioned in Arlee overnight, to be available for structure protection in the event the fire moved toward homes, according to the CSKT Division of Fire

Priority will be with structure protection Saturday with crews assessing homes for defensible space and setting up any needed equipment to defend homes from an oncoming fire.

The following is planned for Saturday according to the CSKT Division of Fire:

Fire crews will continue to work on fuel break preparation along the S Canal road. This break is being implemented to create a point for firefighters to engage the fire in the event the fire moves west toward homes.

Aircraft have also been used to put retardant along the southern edge to slow fire progression if it continues to move south.

Emergency vehicles will be in the area and the public should drive slowly or remain out of the area when possible.

UPDATE:

Residents near the Big Knife fire were given evacuation warnings, notifying them to be prepared to leave.

The CSKT Division of Fire says that at this time, the notices are only warnings in anticipation of shifting winds in the fire area.

Even if you did not receive a notice, you are asked to remain ready as there is always a potential to be evacuated when a wildland fire is burning in close proximity.

You can sign up for emergency alerts from Lake County here.

Local fire departments and emergency responders from Polson, Ronan, Arlee, Mission, Charlo, Polson city and Polson rural, DNRC and Lake County will be staging in Arlee tonight to be ready in the event wind pushes the fire toward homes.

In the event of an evacuation, the Red Cross is set up at the Arlee Community Center at 34086 Pow Wow Rd.

ARLEE, Mont. - Lightning has started a fire east of Arlee.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Big Knife Fire has grown to 415 acres, according to the CSKT Division of Fire.

Right now, the fire is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain and fire activity can be expected to increase.

No evacuations are in place and no structures are threatened by the fire at this time.

The Canal Road from Mountain Home Road to the Jocko Canyon is closed.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.