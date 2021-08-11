MISSOULA — Community members are split after the Missoula County Public School board voted to require all students to wear masks.
This means all students, staff, volunteers and guests will be required to wear a face mask in MCPS schools and on buses, at least for the first six weeks of the school year, regardless of vaccination status.
Mom of two, Amy Livesay said she disagreed with the decision.
"We are pro-choice, like totally kids should wear masks if they want, but we do not feel it should be a mandate,” Livesay said.
She organized a protest outside the Missoula County Public Schools Business Building on Tuesday, before the school boards Zoom meeting.
She homeschools her kids but said it’s important to look out for others.
"I feel that this is not just a mask issue, this is a parental rights issue that we see being pushed further and further and further and its time for America to say, or the parents to say no,” she said.
There are some exceptions to the rule, like when students are outside and if staff members are six feet away from students and need to lower it while teaching.
Missoula Resident, Michelle Fields, has nephews in the MCPS district and said she’s happy about the mandate.
"I don't' think it's a big deal to wear a mask and since they're too young to get vaccinated, I mean all these kids are getting it and I don't want us to end up like you know, Alabama and Florida and Missouri,” Fields said.
Fields added she can’t see why people would be against the mandate.She added that even if someone has a different view than you do, that shouldn’t change how you love and care for one another.
"I think it's better to be safe, to wear a mask, then take a chance and get a deadly disease and dying,” she said.
Livesay said she doesn’t think people should let fear run their lives.
"I do see their fear, and I do understand it, but it's like you when you see a bear and you want to run, but running's not the answer,” Livesay said.