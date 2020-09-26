MISSOULA - In honor of National Public Lands Day, volunteers across the country and in Montana, celebrated by helping to restore them.
Community members in Missoula planted some of the 18,000 plants that are going into the ground at the Rattlesnake Dam Restoration site.
The Dam that was built in 1904 to help with Missoula's water supply.
However, in August of 2020, crews removed the Dam as part of a restoration project to reconnect 26 miles of habitat for fish and wildlife and the addition of new trails.
Wife and mom of two, Christy Cheviron, said her family uses the public lands a lot, so they wanted to give back.
"I'm not gonna lie, this morning, trying to get them (her kids) out the door was a struggle but once they're here, they've done awesome and it's just important for us to have them see the community coming together," Cheviron said.
Volunteers like Cheviron helped to restore native vegetation to the site.
The City of Missoula's Conservations Lands Manager, Morgan Valliant, said Saturday was one of the first day's that the public got to be on the land in over 100 years.
"This is really step one at opening it up to the public and then also creating [and] rebuilding critical wildlife habitat on site as well," Valliant said.
Due to COVID-19, there was two different time slots that had about 25 volunteers each. They were required to wear masks and social distance while working.
Cheviron said her and her family were excited to be helping out, alongside others.
"I think volunteer slots have been pretty full and people are coming out and being safe about it, it is really great to see," she said.
Around 7,000 of the plants were propagated in Missoula's Parks and Recreation Greenhouse.
If you are wanting to help, you can sign up for the additional volunteer days coming up on September 29th, October 1st and the 17th.
