MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States Supreme Court today overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. Montanans are speaking out tonight, following the supreme court's ruling.

We usually expect to see folks heading to the streets as soon as a ruling like this comes down. But that wasn't the case today. Instead, most Montanans are taking to social media with many plans to assure their voices are heard.

Those with the LGBTQ+ Community Center shared the following:

"I've certainly seen a lot on social media a lot of fire and anger and frustration,” said executive director, Andy Nelson.

"A constitutional right to a human right has been erased and I think it's just an emotional day is what most people are feeling right now,” said operations administrator, Kera Rivera.

Martha Fuller, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, shared the following on what we’re seeing from folks at this time.

"I think people are dealing with a lot of confusion and feelingson what's next and what actions can we take,” said Fuller

Although we didn't see too many folks come out earlier today the Montana March for Reproductive rights is planning two separate rallies Sunday starting at 11 am in Helena at the Montana state capital and in Missoula at the county courthouse downtown.

We're reaching out to local organizations about how they will proceed with planning more gatherings in the coming weeks.