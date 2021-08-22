MISSOULA, Mont. - A community in Missoula continues their search for one of their own.
They say it’s been more than two months since 45-year-old Dan Baker was last seen.
Baker was allegedly last seen in the Missoula area, traveling towards the Helena area before his bike broke down and he had to hitch a ride.
Our team reached out to the Missoula Police Department for an update on their investigation into Baker's disappearance.
Here's what we know:
- Baker was last seen on Thursday, June 10 at the Poverello Center near downtown Missoula.
- He was reported missing the following Monday, June 14.
- The Missoula Police Department’s original Facebook post at the time stressed his family's concern for his well-being.
Although they couldn't provide further details, Missoula Police say the investigation into his disappearance is active.
This comes as community members took this to social media created a Facebook page in effort to spread the word on Baker's disappearance with the hashtag: #FindDanB
Anyone with information on what happened to Dan or his recent whereabouts is encouraged to call officer Bennett with the Missoula Police Department at this number: 406-552-6300
You can also call the "Find Dan Baker" anonymous hotline provided by the group searching for him at this number: 1-888-675-8911
And again, we're still looking for more details on Dan Bakers' disappearance from investigating officials and those close to him. We'll bring you the latest information as it becomes available both on-air and online.